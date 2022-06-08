The San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce & SFJAZZ Pay Nina Simone a Juneteenth Salute

The San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce & SFJAZZ Join Forces in Salute of Juneteenth and Black Music Month with a Tribute to Dr. Nina Simone, “Juneteenth, A Musical History of Freedom,” June 17, 2022, @ SF’s Historic War Memorial.

SFAAC & SFJAZZ SALUTE NINA SIMONE JUNETEENTH

The San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce (SFAACC (https://www.sfaacc.org/)) invites the public to join “Juneteenth, A Musical History of Freedom,” its celebration of Juneteenth and Black Music Month with a reception, dinner, and concert in tribute to the iconic civil rights activist and artist Nina Simone, Friday, June 17 at the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, 401 Van Ness, San Francisco.

The 49th annual SFAACC Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with SFJAZZ, “Juneteenth, A Musical History of Freedom, “begins with a reception and dinner celebration in the Green Room. Journalist, Zahrah Farmer of Days with Zahrah, who produces and hosts which airs on KGO TV, will be the mistress of ceremonies. Zahrah has interviewed various people ranging from Haitian refugees and Firefighters in the line of duty to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Clint Eastwood.

The event reception begins at 5:00 p.m., is hosted by The Golden State Warriors, and includes an art Display of Nina Simone sponsored by Comcast. First Republic Bank is the Civil Rights Movement Sponsor. AT&T is the Unity Sponsor; Dinner starts at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme, “A Musical History of Freedom,” brought to you by The World-Famous Show, will focus on the musical history of Black Liberation in the United States.

From 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Herbst Theatre, the moving tribute to Nina Simone will be commanded by Bay Area vocalist Kim Nalley, who “has pipes to burn and works the stage as she means it” (San Francisco Chronicle). A blues-loving jazz singer with a rich and evocative voice, Nalley, honors the legacy of one of her most significant influences.

“Our partnership with SFJAZZ is indicative of the community collaboration that we are fortunate to experience here in the Bay Area,” said Fred Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce. The significance of Juneteenth will be evident as we acknowledge and enjoy the multi-talented Nina Simone, whose musical repertoire includes classical, jazz, blues, folk, R&B, and POP.) Thank our sponsors for making this rich experience possible,” added Jordan.

Greg Stern, the SFJAZZ CEO, noted: “We are excited to partner with the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce. Our concert with Kim Nalley, honoring Nina Simone, is a perfect event to recognize Juneteenth, and we appreciate the collaboration with SFAACC.”

The joint celebration is poignant and significant. It marks the first anniversary of the day of Juneteenth as a federal holiday signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021. President Biden affirmed the importance of Juneteenth (June 19), stating, “by making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history — and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come and the distance we have to travel.”

Tickets for the “Juneteenth, A Musical History of Freedom” celebration can be purchased by clicking here (https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/juneteenth- a-musical-history…). Proof of vaccination is required.

The San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce (SFAACC) is one of California’s most influential minority business organizations, representing and promoting African American business owners in San Francisco. Through advocacy and economic development, SFAACC is creating a firm economic base that supports the self-determination and survival of African American businesses. SFAACC is a non-profit 501c3 foundation.

For more information about the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce and its mission, visit https://www.sfaacc.org/ .

