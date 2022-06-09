ZMI Arcadia Signs Mylo Bybee

ZMI Arcadia has signed Pacific Northwest alt-rock band Mylo Bybee. The Boise, Idaho based band is led by singer-guitarist Tyler Schlagenhauf, with Wes Schlagenhauf on bass and Koji Crill on drums. The trio was formed during the pandemic and they released their self-produced and self-titled EP in January of 2021.

Mylo Bybee has a polished and hard hitting sound similar to At The Drive In, Silversun Pickups, Brand New, Phantom Planet, Sparta and Death Cab for Cutie. Lead singer Tyler Schlagenhauf evokes melodic symphonies with his crisp vocal delivery, while staying true to an independent sound. Wes and Koji provide a deep fabric of rhythm and percussion, fully supporting the songs and creating a vibe driven base layer.

The band is busy with gigs and plans for a regional tour. They are in the early stages of rehearsing material for a new record in late 2022 or 2023.

The agreement with ZMI Arcadia includes remastering at London’s Abbey Road Studios and a release of the remastered EP this summer, as well as support for future recordings.

Mylo Bybee was signed by Chadwick Hagan, a co-founder and executive producer of ZMI Arcadia.

ZMI Arcadia is an Atlanta based entertainment group involved in the production and management of sound recordings, music publishing and audio visual content. ZMI manages ZMI Records, ZMI Arcadia Records, Arcadia Music Publishing and Buddha Films.