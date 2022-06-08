Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Persivia as Its Newest Strategic Partner

Persivia, a provider of an end-to-end population health management solutions, joins the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) as its newest strategic partner. Through this partnership, Persivia will provide an AI-driven integrated platform to FLAACOS members that has been engineered to help ACOs succeed and thrive in today’s value-based care environment.

Persivia CareSpace, is a sophisticated system that automates the process of data aggregation and analysis, aligns data with ACO quality reporting measures, brings data to the point of care and supports multichannel communication to improve patient/member engagement. ACOs across Florida can now take advantage of the ease and simplicity of this platform and follow a highly coordinated care delivery approach to improve individual patient care, enhance population health and reduce care costs.

“CareSpace equips ACOs with 3rd Gen Care Management capability to make the quadruple-aim a reality. CareSpace’s unique ability to combine care, quality, cost, analytics, risk adjustment and risk stratification into a 3rd generation system allows ACOs to manage their costs, deliver the best possible outcomes, both from a clinical and a cost/utilization point of view,” said Dr. Khan, CEO Persivia.

“FLAACOs is excited to bring partners to our community that strive for next generation analytics and care management to enable the continued success of Florida ACOs. In our mission to bring best in class to our members, Persivia rises to the top,” says Nicole Bradberry, CEO of the Florida Association of ACOs.

About Persivia Inc.

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets and multiple Value-Based Care programs. CareSpace® delivers personalized insights in real time to the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows a patient from the ambulatory environment through any admissions, post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI-engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. For health systems and providers, we help improve care delivery, quality scores and reduce costs through AI driven workflows and pathways that create personalized Care Programs. These Care Programs optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in person and virtually. Learn more at www.persivia.com , and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About FLAACOs, a ValueH organization

ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com.