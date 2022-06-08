AFOSI to Present at DSI’s 3rd Annual Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to provide you with a highlight of SA Phillip Campbell, Division Chief, Innovation and Data Analytics Office, AFOSI, confirmed speaker for Defense Strategies Institute’s upcoming Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium.

Special Agent Phillip J. Campbell is the Associate Director, Innovation and Data Analytics, Headquarters, United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), Quantico, VA. SA Campbell is responsible for identifying, developing and fielding new technology and maturing Data Analytics into a Command capability.

The 2022 Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium will take place this July 27th and 28th in National Harbor, Maryland.

Additional speakers include:

Jason Kane, SES, Special Agent in Charge (SAIC) of the Criminal Investigative Division, U.S. Secret Service

Lucas Zarwell, Director of the Office of Investigative and Forensic Sciences, National Institute of Justice, DOJ

SA Jeremy Gauthier, Executive Assistant Director, Cyber Directorate, NCIS

Jeff Coburn, Section Chief for Digital Forensics & Analytics, Operational Technology, Division, FBI

Matt Seligman, Deputy Chief, Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, NSA

Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:

– Enhancing digital forensics R&D to further facilitate digital evidence acquisition & analysis at the DOJ

– Delivering superior forensics & cyber technical training at the DoD in support of law enforcement, counterintelligence, & counterterrorism efforts

– Delivering technology-based solutions that enable & enhance the FBI’s intelligence, national security, & law enforcement operations

– Driving innovation at AFOSI in digital forensics that will help to facilitate an effective cyber strategy & improve overall investigative capabilities for special agents in the field

– Overseeing FLETC’s Development & Delivery of Collaborative Digital Evidence Acquisition & Cyber defense training to all levels of law enforcement

– Augmenting & amplifying NSA’s ability to prevent & eradicate cyber threats through increased industry partnerships

– Maintaining NCIS’s strong partnerships with Local, State, Federal, & Foreign Law Enforcement/Intelligence agencies to help track developments & trends in computer intrusions

– Leveraging digital forensics technologies to identify & combat false media such as Deepfakes

