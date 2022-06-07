Tucker Powersports Preps to Keep Vintage Bikes Rolling on First Chix on 66 Ride

Tucker Powersports is mobilizing to support the first ever Chix on 66 Ride, which will feature an all-female posse of motorcycle riders crossing the country on historic Route 66. The group is gathering in Milwaukee, riding to the origin of historic Route 66 in Chicago and then on to Santa Monica California. As a sponsor of the ride, Tucker is harnessing several of its exclusive brands to help keep the participants’ motorcycles, some dating back to the 1930’s, rolling with oil changes and service materials along the route.

Chix on 66 is an adventure designed for 40 women that will follow the entirety of Route 66, sponsored by the Riveter Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.

As the official Oil Change sponsor, Tucker will provide, through its Twin Power and BikeMaster brands, a supply of individually chosen motor oil and oil filters for Chix on 66 participants so that they can have free oil changes along the route. TwinPower and BikeMaster will also supply other fluids and supplies that may be needed for minor on-the-road repairs.

“We’re working with Chix on 66’s selected dealerships to support oil changes before departure and along the route” said James Simonelli, TwinPower Brand Manager. “We’ve already shipped cases of oil, filters, gaskets and maintenance items so they are ready when the riders arrive.”

Tucker is working with its dealer in Milwaukee, Create Milwaukee Moto Collective, and in Tucumcari, New Mexico, CCMS, to help service the rider’s motorcycles for the event. Most riders are aboard Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with the remainder aboard Hondas, a Yamaha, a Ducati and a Victory motorcycle.

“This is one of many ways that Tucker supports motorcyclists,” said Andrea Weeke, Tucker’s Senior Director of Marketing. “Chix on 66 celebrates freedom and the open road for all women riders. We’re so happy to support these hardy souls.”

Chix on 66 departs June 10 and arrives in Santa Monica on June 25, 2022. Fans can follow the ride on social media. (@tucker_powersports, @chixon66)

About Tucker Powersports

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker’s Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, Kuryakyn, First Gear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.