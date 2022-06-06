Punyam Academy Has Introduced the ISO 37001 Awareness And Auditor Training Presentation Kit



The ISO 37001 Training PPT  editable presentation kit will fulfil the training material requirements of employees of any type and size of organization that has either implemented ISO 37001 Standard or is in the process of doing so. The ISO 37001 training kit can be used for training of persons or for training a group of people/ employees on ISO 37001 anti-bribery management system awareness and system audit. Also ISO 37001 Awareness and Auditor Training Kit is ideal for company professionals who would like to know the end-to-end process of how to prepare anti-bribery policy for their organizations as well as maintain it once it has been implemented. An ISO 37001 ppt presentation kit covers every aspect of anti-bribery management system: from understanding, implementing and auditing ISO 37001, to preparing anti-bribery policy, overseeing anti-bribery compliance, training, risk assessments and due diligence, implementing controls and instituting reporting and investigation procedures.





The ISO 37001 training kit is developed under the guidance of professionals, who having rich experience of consultation and training for the ISO 37001 anti-bribery management system. Using the editable presentations, it saves time and cost of training. It is also very easy-to-learn, user-friendly and complies with all ISO 37001 requirements for quick ISO 37001 training. Also the soft copy of the ISO 37001 presentation and hand-outs are given, hence modification or editing is quite easy. Anyone can easily customize the ISO 37001 ppt slides and also add audio in the local language. Anyone can conveniently train their employees in-house with ISO 37001 ppt presentation training or by online training. The training kit will also help the organizations employees in ISO 37001 registration and surveillance audits. The ISO 37001 ppt presentation kit takes care of all the sections and subsections of anti-bribery management system auditor training requirements.





About Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd



Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd is an exemplar globally acknowledged training provider company, which offers various types of ISO training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. Punyam Academy specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on Food safety officer training, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, FSSC 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 18788 and more.

###