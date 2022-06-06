OrangeTree Global Nominated as one of India’s Top Business Intelligence Startups by Start Up Magazine



OrangeTree Global specializes in Big Data Analytics Training and Consulting.They help professionals upskill to careers in Data Science and Analytics. OrangeTree Global was founded in 2009 and is currently one of the oldest analytics training organizations in India.





StartUp Magazine selected those startups and companies for exceptional performance and services.OrangeTree Global approaches to innovating the Business Intelligence industry and they maintain the management skills so well.Their innovative idea for route to market is truly good.Growth of OrangeTree Global is exceptional.





In that article StartUp Magazine concluded that they tried to pick companies across the size spectrum from cutting edge startups to established brands. AS they said, We selected these startups and companies for exceptional performance in one of these categories:



Innovation



Innovative ideas



Innovative route to market



Innovative product



Growth



Exceptional growth



Exceptional growth strategy



Management



Societal impact 



[Closing Paragraph]





OrangeTree Global is nominated as one of Indias top business intelligence startups by StartUp Magazine for applying those innovation ideas,growth and excellent marketing strategies. OrangeTree Global is also nominated as one of Indias Top PG Programs in Data Science by AIM





OrangeTree has been providing Data Science and Analytics Training for over a decade. We have partnered with organizations in Brazil, Estonia and Malaysia. We also specialize in Health Tech and Ed Tech product design and deployment.

###