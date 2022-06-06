TruckGuru is All Set to Go Digital with its Online Truck Booking App



Commenting on this digital initiative, Mr. Ramesh Singh said, Technology is ruling the world right now. The logistics sector cant lag behind if we want to stay in the race. This new digital section will allow exporters and importers to book trucks instantaneously, simplify the documentation process, track shipments, and manage payments all from one site. They’ll save hours of the manual task, save endless email exchanges, and have a completely transparent logistical process as a result.”





How is this APP Unique?



Many times, individuals have reported difficulty reaching transportation service providers owing to a long manual booking procedure. TruckGuru has designed this online truck booking app to assist users in meeting their needs for online truck booking. TruckGuru is committed to delivering your goods in a hassle-free, safe, and timely way, regardless of whether transportation is intra-state or inter-state. They provide you with quick price choices if you choose to book a truck using their online truck booking app. Using this will help you manage your transportation budget better. Here are some of the best features of this app:



 Full load services:



They offer Full Truck Load transportation with a variety of vehicles accessible at the click of a button.



 Price transparency:



They provide you with the best available pricing online right away with their fare calculator which is available on their online portal as well as on the mobile app.



 Advance Reservation:



To ensure on-time reporting, their vehicle availability is assured on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.



 Live monitoring:



With their streamlined technology, you can get real-time information about your goods.



● Quick and easy portal:



Using their simple online booking system, renting a truck is now as easy as clicking a button.





TruckGuru drives on the path of safety and also takes care of delivery timings to never let down their customers with their transportation services. Visit https://truckguru.co.in/ for more info!

