“Healthy Living, Happy Life,” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (until 06/03/2022)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 3, 2022
Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Denise Stegalls new #1 international best-selling book, Healthy Living, Happy Life: A Practical Path to Finding the Healthy Lifestyle That Works For You. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until the end of the day, June 3rd.
Healthy Living, Happy Life introduces unique concepts and makes the simple yet elusive goal of happy, healthy living REAL and attainable. In a sea of health and nutrition books, this one is a clear and practical approach to applying healthy lifestyle principles to our lives that are adaptable for a personalized path that is right for you.
Healthy Living, Happy Life by Denise Stegall will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (06/03/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B1L5LS4W
Healthy Living, Happy Life has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:
Healthy Living Happy Life by Denise Stegall is a must-read book!
Its a delightful, entertaining, educational, and easy read that provides valuable insights about happiness, healthy eating, goal setting, fun, and mindfulness. Accepting our best rather than expecting perfection. Denise introduces the Traffic Lite Bites easy to remember and apply daily. My rating is 5 stars for sure! -Cheryl T.
From the very first page, you get so much more than a book. You get access to an inspiring journal and a high-quality online course to help you implement as you go through the book. If you feel like its time for a change, this is the place to start. -Cyndi L.
For More Information:
For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .
Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.
About the author:
Denise Stegall is a Health Coach in Rochester, Minnesota. Her goal is to enable her clients to achieve a sustainable, healthy lifestyle based on real food. She has wide experience in cooking and nutrition which has provided her with a unique perspective on what works (and doesnt work) for most people. With just a little planning and a little discipline, anyone can live a truly healthy life.