“Healthy Living, Happy Life,” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (until 06/03/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Denise Stegalls new #1 international best-selling book, Healthy Living, Happy Life: A Practical Path to Finding the Healthy Lifestyle That Works For You. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until the end of the day, June 3rd.





Healthy Living, Happy Life introduces unique concepts and makes the simple yet elusive goal of happy, healthy living REAL and attainable. In a sea of health and nutrition books, this one is a clear and practical approach to applying healthy lifestyle principles to our lives that are adaptable for a personalized path that is right for you.





Healthy Living, Happy Life by Denise Stegall will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (06/03/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B1L5LS4W





Healthy Living, Happy Life has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:





Healthy Living Happy Life by Denise Stegall is a must-read book!



Its a delightful, entertaining, educational, and easy read that provides valuable insights about happiness, healthy eating, goal setting, fun, and mindfulness. Accepting our best rather than expecting perfection. Denise introduces the  Traffic Lite Bites  easy to remember and apply daily. My rating is 5 stars for sure! -Cheryl T.





From the very first page, you get so much more than a book. You get access to an inspiring journal and a high-quality online course to help you implement as you go through the book. If you feel like its time for a change, this is the place to start. -Cyndi L.





About the author:





Denise Stegall is a Health Coach in Rochester, Minnesota. Her goal is to enable her clients to achieve a sustainable, healthy lifestyle based on real food. She has wide experience in cooking and nutrition which has provided her with a unique perspective on what works (and doesnt work) for most people. With just a little planning and a little discipline, anyone can live a truly healthy life.