The Nike N7 Collection Explores Indigenous Identity Through Basketball

The collection includes the Free Crater Trail Moc, the Air Max 95, the Kyrie 5 Low and apparel including a jumpsuit and a short.



Nikes first designs by and for the Indigenous community were released in 2007, and in 2009 Nike launched N7, a product line influenced by the Native American wisdom of the seven generations.



As part of Nikes vision of championing athletes from all communities and expanding sport for the next generation, Nike N7 is committed to supporting Native American and Indigenous youth and getting them moving. This seasons N7 collection draws influence from the northern territories and continues exploring the cultural significance of basketball for Native peoples. The footwear brings back the Moc with the Free Crater Trail, while other silhouettes include the Air Max 95 and the Kyrie 5 Low. Apparel pieces include a Nike Sportswear jumpsuit, a crew, a tee and a basketball short.





Building on the legacy of N7 Nike provided 13 organizations with a total of $625,00 in donations in FY22. The Nike N7 Fund, which was created to connect Native American and Indigenous youth to play, sport and physical activity programs, has awarded more than $8 million in grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America to more than 270 communities and organizations between 2009 and 2021.





The N7 collection releases June 21 in the United States and Canada at select Nike and Hibbett retail locations and through Nike.com.