TechNoir Solutions Donates $5000 to One Million Degrees

As part of its corporate community relations program, TechNoir Solutions, headquartered in Chicago, IL, has donated $5,000 to One Million Degrees (OMD), the only organization of its kind in Illinois – and one of the few in the country – that accelerates community college students’ progress on career pathways to economic mobility. James Velco, CEO made the donation on May 20.

OMD’s comprehensive 360 degree approach works, its innovative organization provides students the resources they need to succeed including mentoring, tutoring, one-on-one staff support, participation-based stipends, and financial literacy training. The result is an astonishing 64% graduation rate. These sponsorships help people improve their quality of life by providing opportunities they wouldn’t have access to without OMD.

James Velco and TechNoir Solutions have been long-time supporters of OMD’s mission.

“Reaching out to the surrounding community is of tremendous importance to all of us at TechNoir Solutions. Without a vibrant workforce our community falls behind, our businesses cannot compete, and companies look elsewhere for talent. By providing mentoring, tutoring and financial support, OMD is a much-needed resource for people that are capable and talented, but need extra support to earn degrees and become ready to enter the workforce. We enthusiastically support the extraordinary efforts of One Million Degrees. By empowering individuals through higher education and apprenticeship opportunities, OMD is increasing the quality and readiness of the Illinois workforce, and contributing to a more robust state economy,” said James Velco, CEO.

