American University’s Dr. Mark A. Clark to Join Factum Global as Advisor/Consultant

Factum Global, an international consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations expand and operate across global markets, today announced the appointment of Mark A. Clark, Ph.D. as Advisor/Consultant. Dr. Clark will advise clients on organizational change and leadership.

Dr. Clark’s extensive 30+ years of experience in organizational research, leadership development, and action consulting will be invaluable to the growing Factum Global team.

“I am excited to partner with the Factum Global team in advising clients on how they can achieve the critical changes needed to thrive in new and expanding international markets,” said Dr. Clark. “Long-term success is built on the understanding of culture, capacities, and operational excellence as well as how to support the people of the organization as they create value for their own stakeholders.”

Dr. Clark is Associate Professor and Chair at the Kogod School of Business, American University in Washington, DC. His research centers on high performance contexts, investigating the effects of leadership, change, strategic human capital, teams, and diversity on organizational outcomes.

Dr. Clark has worked with a wide range of private and public sector clients, including healthcare institutions, Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurial ventures, public sector institutions, and professional sports teams.

Recently, Dr. Clark published the book Six Paths to Leadership and has over 100 scholarly papers in top academic journals and professional conferences, including Human Resource Management, Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Applied Psychology, among others. He earned his master’s degree in Policy & Leadership from Ohio State University and his doctorate in Business Administration from Arizona State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Clark and add his expertise in change management, workforce optimization, and leadership to our arsenal,” said Francisco Gomez, Founder & CEO of Factum Global. “His decades of experience, research, teaching, and consulting will bring tremendous value to our company and clients.”

About Factum Global

Factum Global is an international consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses and associations expand internationally. With over 75 years of combined global expansion experience, our team disrupts the status quo through a proven company model that brings you transparency, personalized executive-level service, and a roadmap to accelerate your organization’s growth. Whether it’s launching into a new market, establishing a local office, or navigating complex tax laws — we’ll assist you in the development of your global strategy, guide you through execution, and connect you to the world. Let us make your global journey simple, sustainable, and successful.