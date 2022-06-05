Engel & Völkers Belleair Welcomes Realtor® Bryan Daane

Engel & Völkers Belleair announced that Bryan Daane recently joined this luxury real estate brokerage located at 2510 West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs, FL.

Mr. Daane is an experienced Realtor known for exceptional customer service which produces outstanding results in our competitive real estate market. His formal college education is in Business Management, Mechanical Design Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Daane also built a home mitigation business that he successfully ran for thirteen years and contributes that success to honest business practices and quality customer services. A decade ago, he decided to follow his passion and began a career in real estate. His extensive knowledge of home building design and his twenty-five plus years in the home building industry served him well in his new career. He quickly became a premier real estate agent and a multi-million-dollar producer specializing in luxury waterfront properties along the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan. In 2017, he and his family moved to the Tampa Bay area where he continues to practice real estate.

Mr. Daane takes great pride in being a skilled negotiator, bringing a commitment of quality service, uncompromising integrity, and honesty in all business transactions advocation for his clients. Sellers benefit from his proven strategic marketing plans that have outstanding results, maximizing sale price in the least amount of time. Buyers find purchasing a home made easy and enjoyable through his strong emphasis on providing accurate up-to-date information on available listings and sound advice when writing contracts in our multi-offer climate.

Passionate about real estate, Bryan is joining forces with the Axis Group at Engels & Völkers Belleair servicing buyers and sellers in the greater Tampa Bay area.

All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair, comments, “Bryan has proven to be a skilled negotiator in advocating for his clients; and he brings a commitment of quality service, uncompromising integrity, and honesty in all business transactions to ensure their success. It brings me great joy that he chose to join our family here at Engel & Völkers Belleair.”

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.