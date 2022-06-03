St. Michael’s Learning Academy C-Suite “Dream Team”

St. Michael’s Learning Academy, the leading SAP Veteran to Work program partnered with SAP and the Army Career Skills Program announced, the newly appointed rising star Aleathia Coles-Dixon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization and for assisting the CEO in a variety of growth initiatives for both SMLA and their secondary high school Meridian Academy.

“We are lucky to have someone of Aleathia’s background and expertise come on board,” said Christine Aboud, CO-CEO & Founder of SMLA. “Aleathia will be a perfect fit for us, as we rapidly grow our business and educational capabilities.” “We plan to expand our course offering across multiple military installations and technical colleges in the coming two years,” said Zack Zakhem CO-CEO & Founder of SMLA.

Aleathia came on board as the National Director of Employment Relations with SMLA, and before that I&D People Programs Specialist for Accenture Federal Services.

Aleathia will join the C-Suite team alongside Roland Larson Vice President of Military Operations. Roland is a retired CSM from the United States Army. Roland has helped pilot and kick-start SMLA’s current relationship with military bases like Ft. Bliss and Ft. Hood.

“Mr. Larson has helped to lay the foundation of SMLA brick by brick.” Said Mr. Zakhem. Roland has an extensive Human Resource background that helps to guide and understand the needs of the organization and how it aligns with the military.

Mervin Manning will also join the C-Suite as the Chief Product Officer (CPO). Mervin is a retired 1SG from the United Start Army. After retirement, Mervin attended the SAP course with SMLA and gained his certification in SAP. Mervin worked as an SAP Analyst before returning to take the lead instructor role at SMLA where he trained transitioning soldiers in SAP S/4 HANA and guided them to a career in SAP. “Mervin is our saving grace! he is a huge reason our instructors can continue successfully”. Said Mrs. Aboud.

St. Michael’s Learning Academy is the leading SAP credentialing program partner with SAP Veterans to Work within the SAP University Alliance. Its credentialing courses are known to provide comprehensive vocational programs to its students in the most essential and sought-after career and technical skills needed for employment in today’s competitive job market.

The company employs ten people in the greater Houston area and virtually. SMLA is one of the highest ranks CSP programs offered to transition military members and their spouses. The company’s website at www.mysmla.com contains additional information.

About St. Michael’s Learning Academy (SMLA)

SMLA provides service to professional adults who are seeking vocational/career training in some of today’s high-demand career fields. These individuals are seeking to qualify for advanced jobs which require specific knowledge and expertise that can be gained through our programs. Together we have provided upskill IT and professional training to organizations and individuals such as professionals, veterans, government entities, fortune 500 companies, and the public sector