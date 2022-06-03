Peachtree Battle Antiques and Interiors in Atlanta, Georgia has Moved to A New, Larger Location



We had to move from The Historic Book Bindery when the building was demolished to make way for a 17-story high-rise condo development, said Robert Ahlers, owner of Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors and head of The Ahlers Group, which includes other businesses. Before, we had 14,000 square feet of space. Now, in the new location, weve got 15,500 square feet.





The quality of dealers and merchandise has continued to improve over the years, Mr. Ahlers said. The inventory has been expanded in the new location to include more Mid-Century Modern items, as well as a lighting and lamp repair shop. The merchandise is provided by 40 seasoned dealers, providing an array of American, French and English antiques and fine art.





The new neighborhood is fantastic. The Works  a billion-dollar multi-use development, is right next door, and Top Golf is also close by. Ballard Designs is also next door. We were happy at our old location, which opened on New Years Day in 2011, Mr. Ahlers said, but we see this as a positive step in our ongoing mission of providing Atlantans with a true antiques market.





Contained in the new space is a 15,500-square-foot showroom, where Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors offers a collected and diverse selection of antiques, collectibles and home décor in a wide variety of styles and price points. The dealers only select the finest French, English, Italian and Swedish antiques, as well as American antiques, vintage items and Mid-Century Modern.





The Ahlers Group is a consortium of companies dealing in fine antiques and estate liquidation. It includes Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors; Black Bear Antiques, located in Ellijay, Ga., offering mountain living furniture and housewares; Peachtree Battle Estate Sales & Liquidations, which offers in-home estate sales and on-site gallery sales on Miami Circle in Buckhead; and Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery, a full-service auction gallery also located on Miami Circle.





Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors may be reached by phone at 404-846-9411; and via email at info ( @ ) peachtreebattleantiques dot com dot The website is www dot peachtreebattleantiques dot com dot





About Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors:



Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors may be reached by phone at 404-846-9411; and via email at info ( @ ) peachtreebattleantiques dot com. The website is www.peachtreebattleantiques.com.

###