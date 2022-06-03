Sharon Rowe Releases New Book



Sharon decided to write her book, because her spirit lead her to do so. When she was grieving after her mother passed away, God gave her a sign so big and so comforting that she wants everyone in the world to know, “that God CARES and See us and knows us All Individually and By Our Names!!!”





She posted on LinkedIn during the pandemic to share hope during a dark and scary moment and to remind anyone grieving that God Cares! The post was viewed over 800,000 times and she received over 2,222, comments from people sharing so many heartfelt messages about their mom or someone close who passed and felt comforted by the post.





“Everyone has Greatness in them because our Heavenly Father is Amazing and works through us! My Mother used to Alway Say a tree is known by the fruit it bears! ” Sharon says, “So have faith in your abilities and know that You are ENOUGH Because God Said It is So! “





She hopes that her book touches more lives and gives others that same comfort and reminder that “God is Good and Still Cares.” The book also includes resources on carrying on your loved ones legacy, mental health/ self-care tips, suicide, domestic violence, child abuse prevention resources and how to create person centered health and social goals to improve your mind, body and spirit.





Sharon believes we can all make a positive difference by first being the Change We Wish to See!





Book Information



Greatness is a Choice



Shifting: Reflections, Lessons and Legacy



By Sharon Rowe



Publisher: Mystery Eyes Publications



Published: May 6, 2022



ISBN: 979-8813253928 (pb)



ISBN: 979-8820356407 (hc)



ASIN: B09Z62G2LG



Genre: Family and Personal Growth, Spiritual Growth, Self-Help,





About the Author:



Sharon Rowe is an experienced care manager with twenty-seven years experience in social services in industries like hospital and healthcare and in the field of domestic violence. She has a Master of Science degree in Human Services Administration with a concentration in Non-Profit Management. In her new book, Greatness is a Choice: Shifting: Reflections, Lessons and Legacy, she hopes to inspire readers to stay strong, keep going, and pray. “We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. Its not just in some of us; its in everyone.” Her goal each and every day is to “Be the Change I wish to See” by “Making a Positive Difference” in the world and the lives of others.





Contact Information:



Website: https://greatnessisachoice.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sharonrowe50



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Sharonrowe5129



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrssharonrowe



BookBuzz: https://book-buzz.net/book/greatness-is-a-choice-shifting-reflections-lessons-and-legacy-by-sharon-rowe/





Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Greatness-Choice-Shifting-Reflections-Lessons-ebook/dp/B09Z62G2LG

###