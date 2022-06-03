NYE to Distribute Vishay’s Highest Energy Density Wet Tantalum Capacitors



Built on Vishays proven SuperTan® technology, the device released today features ultra high capacitance from 2,700µF to 48,000µF in the B case code and 3,600µF to 72,000µF in the C case code. Voltage ratings for the capacitor range from 25VDC to 125VDC. The EP2s industry-leading values include a capacitance of 9,000µF at 80V and 58,000µF at 35V in the C case size. These values are 50% and 21% greater, respectively, than the closest competing device. The capacitor features a standard capacitance tolerance of ± 20%, with ± 10% tolerance available.





Optimized for pulse power and energy hold-up applications in laser guidance, radar, and avionics systems, the EP2 is housed in an all-tantalum, hermetically sealed case for increased reliability. Offering robust mechanical performance, the capacitor features high vibration (high frequency: 20g; random: 19.64g) and mechanical shock (50g) capabilities.





The device operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +85°C, to +125°C with voltage derating, and provides maximum ESR down to 0.017Ω at 1kHz and +25°C. The capacitor is available with tin / lead (Sn / Pb) and RoHS-compliant 100% tin terminations.





Features & Benefits:



 High energy, very high capacitance design



 All tantalum, hermetically sealed case



 Utilizes Vishay proven SuperTan® technology





Applications:



 Industrial



 Avionics / Military / Space



 Capacitor Banks





Samples and production quantities of the EP2 are available now through New Yorker Electronics, with lead times of 16 weeks for larger orders. New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).





About New Yorker Electronics



Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the worlds leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.

