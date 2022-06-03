Scenarios: The Adult Party Game of Ridiculous Situations

Industry: Games

Off the Cuff: Scenarios is the game for adults that brings spontaneous humor back to game night. Freestyle a hilarious situation for your friends and see how it ends up. The question is: do your friends know what you actually think of them?! How to Play: The adult card game couldn’t be simpler! Draw a card with a scenario, then fill in the blanks on the card using the name of any player from the group and how they’d react to the situation. Tell the group the scenario and let them judge it with a thumbs up or down.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) June 3rd, 2022