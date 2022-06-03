Scenarios: The Adult Party Game of Ridiculous Situations

Industry: Games
Off the Cuff: Scenarios is the game for adults that brings spontaneous humor back to game night. Freestyle a hilarious situation for your friends and see how it ends up. The question is: do your friends know what you actually think of them?! How to Play: The adult card game couldn’t be simpler! Draw a card with a scenario, then fill in the blanks on the card using the name of any player from the group and how they’d react to the situation. Tell the group the scenario and let them judge it with a thumbs up or down.
New York, NY (PRUnderground) June 3rd, 2022
- Off the Cuff: Scenarios is the game for adults that brings spontaneous humor back to game night. Freestyle a hilarious situation for your friends and see how it ends up. The question is: do your friends know what you actually think of them?!
- How to Play: The adult card game couldn’t be simpler! Draw a card with a scenario, then fill in the blanks on the card using the name of any player from the group and how they’d react to the situation. Tell the group the scenario and let them judge it with a thumbs up or down.
- Make Your Case: Turn that thumb upside down! Convince the group why your scenario is on-brand or just flat out hilarious, and why they should give you a thumbs up. The board game is part creative thinking and part persuasion.
- What’s in the Box? 150 cards. That’s it! That’s all you’ll need for endless rounds of fun. You can play the party game for adults over and over again and still have a fresh experience every time.
- Hypothetical Humor: Best played on any occasion, with 3+ friends (or as many friends as you have!). Play the group game for as little as 15 minutes, or as long as you want. There’s really no winning, no losing, and no limit to the fun!