Salsa By Off Topic is the BEST Board Game for you next game night!

Industry: Games
New York, NY (PRUnderground) June 3rd, 2022
- Fun & Spicy: Salsa is a hilarious adult party game for those who like it hot. Leave the kids (and manners) at home and settle in for a guaranteed night of fun. Laugh, tell stories, and make memories you’ll never forget.
- Easy to Play: Start the adult card game by grabbing 5 cards and filling in the blanks with the names of players who may or may not fit the bill. Mix everyone’s cards together in a pile and make your way around the group, drawing a card and guessing if it’s true or false.
- Don’t Make it Obvious: When writing your answers, make them challenging and witty. The aim of the group game is to make sure the other players can’t easily guess whether your card is true or false. Part creativity, part deception, all spice.
- What’s in the Box? Each fun game box comes with everything you need for endless rounds of fun: 10 dry-erase markers, 285 Spicy cards, 285 Mild cards, and 10 Guac cards. (The cards are double sided.)
- Laugh Till it Burns: The perfect game night game to play with 4-10 people. Play with new or old friends, or families that like to spice things up, and play as many times as you like – it doesn’t get old! (CAUTION: CAN BE AWKWARD WHEN PLAYING WITH YOUR MOM – YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!)