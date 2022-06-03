Sagarmala Young Professional Scheme for engagement of Young Professionals in Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW)





Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has formulated scheme to engage talented, forward-thinking and dynamic young professionals in various divisions of the Ministry.





This scheme focuses on active on-the-ground learning for young professionals. The professionals will have the opportunity to learn about the functioning of the government as well as developmental policy concerns. Professionals will be required to deliver high-quality inputs in areas such as infrastructure, data analysis, project management, start-up, innovation, skill development, digital transformation and the environment, among others, in order to meet Ministry’s needs.





The scheme will foster active involvement of young people in decision-making. This will further contribute to social wellness at an individual level, by boosting self-esteem and a sense of empowerment, and bring about crucial benefits for societies such as an enhanced awareness for common concerns and a joint resolve to identify solutions that work in the long term.





Initially, more than 25 young professionals will be hired under this scheme. Professionals will be required to have qualification in B.E/ B.Tech, B. Planning and/or MBA or equivalent degree in relevant subject/ field and minimum three year of relevant work experience. Professionals in Accountancy, Finance, Legal, Statistics, Economics/Commerce, Data Analytics will also be engaged based on requirement of the Ministry. The initial period of engagement shall be 2 years which can be extended to additional 2 years on the basis of performance





The advertisement inviting application will be posted on Web-Portal of the Ministry and National Career Service Portal of Ministry of Labour and Employment.





Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH stated “Engaging young people in government initiatives can increase their understanding and interest in administrative functioning, as well as encourage active citizenship. It will also raise awareness about maritime sector among youth.”













