L-Tron Shares Police Technology Tools at the 2022 IACP Conference in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – May 31, 2022 – PRLog — The L-Tron team was pleased to return from the 2022 IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police) Technology Conference. Formerly known as LEIM, IACP is dedicated to providing training, professional development and networking in the realm of new and emerging law enforcement technologies. This year’s three-day event took place from May 24-26 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

As long-time supporters of Law Enforcement, L-Tron proudly sponsors educational opportunities and charitable events for officers nationwide. L-Tron has attended several past IACP technology events, including conferences in Arizona, Georgia, Texas and Missouri. Julianne Pangal and Nate Leibensperger attended this year’s event. This was Nate’s first opportunity to travel with L-Tron, and he appreciated the opportunity to spend some face-to-face time chatting with partners and clients.

At the conference, L-Tron showcased its 4910LR Driver’s License Reader, an electronic scanner purpose-built for electronic ticketing. The 4910LR is used at roadside traffic stops, collisions, and other incidents in which officers need to collect motorists’ personal information. The license reader instantly scans the barcodes on driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, auto-populates the data into eCitation software on the patrol vehicle’s laptop or tablet and creates error-free reports and citations. Thousands of agencies in all 50 states rely on the 4910’s efficiency and accuracy, getting officers off the roadside and back on patrol faster.

Agencies also enjoyed demo-ing L-Tron’s patented OSCR360 (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360) system. Built from the voice of Law Enforcement, L-Tron’s crime and crash scene investigation equipment (OSCR360) was developed to capture entire scenes in minutes, preserve and organize critical evidence, present it clearly, and ultimately close cases with convictions.

There was a high level of interest in OSCR for crash reconstruction purposes (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360- crash-reconstruction), such as photographing cramped vehicle interiors, capturing the driver’s perspective at the time of the crash, and the ability to efficiently process a higher volume of scenes. Agencies also expressed interest in OSCR as an everyday/every use investigations tool and for use in high-crime areas.

In addition to the 4910LR and OSCR360, the L-Tron team shared other technology with attendees, including Honeywell’s CT30 handheld mobile computer for on-the-go connectivity, Brother’s PocketJet® 7 for speedy, high-quality in-vehicle printing, and L-Tron’s Magnetic Mount for easy, reliable license scanner storage in the patrol car.

L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies for two decades to provide technology solutions built from your voices. We are honored to “Back the Blue” across the country by providing equipment, resources, training, and support.