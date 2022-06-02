Avenging Spirit Comes Back to Life After 30 Years with an Exclusive One-Time Physical Release

Retro-Bit Publishing’s First Game Boy Release Will Include Glow-In-the-Dark Collectors Cartridge and Restored Endings

Avenging Spirit Collage

POMONA, Calif. – May 31, 2022 – PRLog — Thirty years after haunting the Game Boy, Retro-Bit Publishing is excited to announce a brand-new one-time physical re-release of the enemy-controlling action game Avenging Spirit by Jaleco. Pre-orders will go on sale starting May 31st, 2022 and run through July 3rd, 2022 at a price of $44.99/ €49,99, distributed exclusively by Innex Inc®.

Originally released as an arcade cabinet in 1991 and ported one year later to the Game Boy, Avenging Spirit tells the story of a young man tragically murdered trying to stop a mysterious crime syndicate from kidnapping his girlfriend. Now, back from the dead as a ghost, the man teams up with his girlfriend’s paranormal researcher father to rescue Gennifer and get his revenge on the criminal organization. He’ll do this by possessing a wide assortment of enemy characters, including gangsters, commandos, robots, hitmen, mages and even vampires – all of which come with their own unique moves and abilities.

Initially released in extremely limited quantities, Avenging Spirit remains one of the most sought-after Game Boy titles of all time. The influential possessing mechanics have made it a cult classic for those in the know, but few have been able to get their hands on this supernatural action game. This Retro-Bit Publishing pre-order campaign will be the first time in three decades that gamers will be able to buy a physical copy of Avenging Spirit without spending hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars in the secondary markets.

This upcoming physical release will be packaged in a numbered deluxe hardcover box for preservation and scaled to the dimensions of an original Game Boy cartridge packaging for display continuity along with a full-color instruction manual, both featuring the original characters and artwork. The box will also come with an exclusive Ghastly Glow cartridge compatible with Game Boy consoles with a haunting glow-in-the- dark design.

Retro-Bit Publishing has announced that they will be restoring missing scenes from the end game, including the Expert Mode hint screen for the first time in North America.

“Avenging Spirit is not just one of the best action games on the Game Boy, but it’s also an influential game that is still inspiring gameplay mechanics to this day,” explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. “We’re excited to finally give fans and collectors a chance to own one of the rarest handheld games ever made, now with improved localization and restored bits from the Japanese original.”

Avenging Spirit marks the first Game Boy release from Retro-Bit Publishing, who recently shipped the acclaimed official re-release of Mega Man: The Wily Wars on Genesis and Undercover Cops: Collector’s Edition on the Super NES. This ghostly action game joins the Nintendo Entertainment System version of Battletoads & Double Dragon and Genesis shoot ’em up Gaiares as recent pre-order campaigns.

A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit’s Avenging Spirit re-release will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.

Pre-orders will begin on May 31st, 2022 and run through July 3rd, 2022 at exclusive participating retailers. North American pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/ products/avenging- spirit-gb) and Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/ products/avenging- spirit-gam…), while European pre-orders will be available in early June and can be found at Arcade Dreams (https://arcadedreams.se/ sv/webshop?c= retro&prd= avenging-spirits- gameboy), Spel & Sant, DragonBox Shop, Strictly Limited and more. Avenging Spirit pre-orders are $44.99 in North America and €49,99 in Europe.

More information can be found at: http://retro- bit.com/avenging- spirit/ (https://retro- bit.com/avengingspirit)

Click HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/ scl/fo/zwshl985bcuwfvpddyhaa/ h?dl=0&rlkey= dci95mdgyfmx71mv24874mkii) for the Press Kit