Tarps Now Releases Guide for Improving the Workplace using Industrial Curtain Applications

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a guide where applications of Industrial Curtains are used to provide improved safety, privacy and security in the workplace by partitioning of a plant, shop, or warehouse facility. These applications result in a more safe, efficient, manageable, and flexible workspace. Some of the applications are discussed include Industrial Curtain Walls function as temperature control and protection from environments where airborne issues such as noise, dust, sparks, fumes, are an ongoing safety issue. The partitioning of your inefficient large spaces into distinct and effective areas also allows for streamlined workflows.





Other applications include Warehouse Curtains, Walls and Dividers improve privacy, increase efficiency, or create temperature-controlled zones, and are also available with special features that include fire retardant and insulated materials. Alternatively, Insulated Warehouse Curtains support the management of space in environments where temperature control is better controlled using multi-layered design to seal cold air in the dedicated areas, such as when securing a freezer or cold environment is necessary.





Other applications include Auto Body Shop Divider Curtains are designed to help protect cars from dirt, dust, and grime while being washed or painted. The created work areas by these curtain sections protect employees, customers, cars, equipment, and supplies from water, welding sparks, and UV light.





Wash Bay Curtains are 100 percent waterproof, they help keep the rest of the place dry and grime free when a vehicle is being washed. They are extremely easy to put up and take down to create temporary wash bays when needed and used for other tasks when not cleaning.





Industrial Curtain Product Information:





