180 Skills Alongside Indiana Department of Workforce Development Emphasize Skills Development For All Indianans Through ‘Indiana Rapid Recovery Training Initiative’

Indianapolis-based 180 Skills, a national skills-based training organization, is preparing for the conclusion of the Indiana Rapid Recovery Training Initiative and announces plans for continued opportunities for those Hoosiers currently enrolled.





At the height of the pandemic 180 Skills was contracted to develop a campaign making skills-training resources available to Indiana businesses and residents Statewide. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the 180 Skills program was uniquely positioned to use its significant virtual library to equitably build upon the skills that Indianans need to advance in their current positions or to re-enter the workforce with confidence.





Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in July of 2020, 180 Skills has partnered with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to offer free, online skills-based training to all Indiana employers and residents alike, Chris Clark, Director of Marketing and Communications for 180 Skills, stated.





While we are disappointed to see the conclusion of this program, we are hopeful to resume this relationship in the future; we want to continue to serve Hoosiers without any interruption in service or learning journey.





In a shared effort to address the States Great Resignation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 387 Indiana-based organizations participated in the Initiative across multiple sectors (e.g., education, workforce, employment). Notable companies participating included however were not limited to Milwaukee Tool, KYB Americas, Peer Foods, Master Spas, Phoenix Stamping Group, Mitsubishi Turbo, Decatur Mold, Tool & Engineering, Heartland Food Products Group and Ryobi Die Casting.





Over 71,000 enrolled users took advantage of over 50,000 courses; moreover, 83% of those who participated in the Initiative successfully completed the course(s) of their choosing, an over 40% higher percentile than the national average. 9.1 out of 10 participants were highly satisfied with the program.





180 Skills has further stated that it will begin outreach to current users at the employer level to discuss the continuation of their training program at the employer increment. 180 Skills has however also stated that the company will offer a discount incentive to those employers who would like to continue their solution-driven program before the June 20, 2022, end date.





Founded in 2009, 180 Skills develops online skills training for employers, educators, and workforce agencies across the country. The company houses nearly 800 interactive courses within its intuitive learning management system. These courses focus on technical, quality, risk management & compliance and workplace & soft skills, and are designed to create, grow and retain strong workforces. 180 Skills courses and certification programs benefit a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, food processing, manufacturing, telecommunications and more. Visit 180skills.com to learn more.