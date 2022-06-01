Custom Legal Marketing’s New Studio Wins 2022 Viddy Award for Sommers Schwartz Commercial

When powerhouse litigation firm, Sommers Schwartz approached Custom Legal Marketing with the idea of creating a sports themed commercial, the creative team at CLM jumped into action. The first episode features the firm’s personal injury lawyers fighting for their clients with the same focused team work as a champion football team.

The “Your Future. Our Fight. Sommers Schwartz” football commercial was released online during the weekend of Super Bowl LVI. A basketball themed commercial has been added to the series since then, and new concepts are currently in the works.

The commercial begins with the question, “What does it take to be a champion year after year in the field of play and in the courtroom?” The Michigan-based law firm undoubtedly knows the answer as their team of attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients.

The concept originated from attorney, Rob Sickels of Sommers Schwartz who appears in the commercial during a scene where he’s talking to the judge. For the onsite video shoot, CLM teamed up with M-1 Studios of Ferndale, Michigan. This isn’t the first time CLM as worked with M-1 Studios on an award-winning project. The Sommers Schwartz website by Custom Legal Marketing, which features videos produced by M-1, was a 2021 Webby Honoree and a winner of a 2022 Vega Award.

Custom Legal Marketing’s Media Designer, Jessylyn Los Banos, served as Producer & Editor for the project.

“I’m incredibly honored that we were awarded a Viddy. We took a different approach from traditional attorney commercials and went for a story-driven concept that I think encapsulates the values and mission of our client very well,” said Los Banos.

The Viddy Awards is one of the most coveted awards in the video industry. Since 1994, thousands of production and communication professionals have entered their best and most creative work. The goal of the Viddy Awards is to identify and recognize the video artisans who excel in the scope of their own environment.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm SEO and digital law firm marketing company that commits to just one law firm in each market and has been helping lawyers excel with digital marketing since 2005. The company completed the construction of its new CLM Studio in San Francisco, California this year as part of a broader expansion.

Sommers Schwartz’s areas of practice include, personal injury, medical malpractice, commercial and business law, employment disputes, unpaid wages and overtime, and consumer protection. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

Full List of Credits for “Your Future. Our Fight. Sommers Schwartz” Includes:

Jessylyn Los Banos / Producer & Editor / CLM

Kristen Friend / Art Director / CLM

Dexter Tam / Storyline Contributor / CLM

Kylie Lozano / Storyline Contributor / CLM

Rob Sickels / Story Creator / Sommers Schwartz

John Reed / Consultant / Rain BDM

Chris Davies / Voice Consultant

John Thomas / Voice Talent

Eric Winkler, Mike Madigan, Matthew Peach / Videographers / M-1 Studios