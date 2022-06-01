Head of Sales Department Avtodom Pulkovo took first place in the Mercedes-Benz ranking



Every year Mercedes-Benz Rus determines the best employees in dealerships. All official dealers of Mercedes-Benz divided into 4 groups according to sales regions – in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Europe and Asia. The results evaluated based on indicators for auto sales in the region, lending, leasing and trade-in. Evgeny Demidov showed the best result and took the leading positions in the rating.





Evgeny has a higher education in the specialty “Enterprise Management”. Evgeny has been working in the automotive business since 2010; he has been working with the Mercedes-Benz brand for 12 years. Evgeny Demidov started his career as a car sales manager. This is Evgenis fourth award. Previously, he became the best sales manager of Mercedes-Benz in 2017, 2019, 2020.





«We are grateful to the importer Mercedes-Benz Rus for the high appreciation of the work. I personally congratulate Evgeny Demidov on his well-deserved victory,  said Mikhail Glumov, director of the department Avtodom Pulkovo, official dealer of Mercedes-Benz.  We do not plan to stop there. Employees of the Avtodom Pulkovo are leaders. They set themselves high goals every day and achieve them».





«The team always helps to achieve high results. I want to thank the sales team for trust. They always support me. I want to say thank you to the management of the Avtodom Pulkovo for competent management. This year we will be able to achieve new, even higher results»,  said Evgeny Demidov head of sales Department of the Avtodom Pulkovo.

###