Head of Sales Department Avtodom Pulkovo took first place in the Mercedes-Benz ranking

Every year Mercedes-Benz Rus determines the best employees in dealerships. All official dealers of Mercedes-Benz divided into 4 groups according to sales regions – in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Europe and Asia. The results evaluated based on indicators for auto sales in the region, lending, leasing and trade-in. Evgeny Demidov showed the best result and took the leading positions in the rating.
Evgeny has a higher education in the specialty “Enterprise Management”. Evgeny has been working in the automotive business since 2010; he has been working with the Mercedes-Benz brand for 12 years. Evgeny Demidov started his career as a car sales manager. This is Evgenis fourth award. Previously, he became the best sales manager of Mercedes-Benz in 2017, 2019, 2020.
«We are grateful to the importer Mercedes-Benz Rus for the high appreciation of the work. I personally congratulate Evgeny Demidov on his well-deserved victory, said Mikhail Glumov, director of the department Avtodom Pulkovo, official dealer of Mercedes-Benz. We do not plan to stop there. Employees of the Avtodom Pulkovo are leaders. They set themselves high goals every day and achieve them».
«The team always helps to achieve high results. I want to thank the sales team for trust. They always support me. I want to say thank you to the management of the Avtodom Pulkovo for competent management. This year we will be able to achieve new, even higher results», said Evgeny Demidov head of sales Department of the Avtodom Pulkovo.
