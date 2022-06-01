Matrix New World Engineering Vice-President Featured In Statewide Publication



The article, Infrastructure Part II: Whats in the Pipeline? discussed the dissemination of federal government money towards our nations infrastructure.





The $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) that New Jersey is expected to receive over the next five years, will be allocated towards improving infrastructure and ensuring clean and safe drinking water for all communities.





Andy Raichle discussed the scope of the infrastructure work and his concerns about a projected deficit of engineers and construction workers. He stated, Matrix anticipates a strong and consistent demand for its services as IIJA money is disseminated, but there is concern about the shortage of engineers and construction workers in the field. As an employee-centric company, weve fared well in this environment, but we will need to stay on the top of our game to ensure that we continue to attract and retain talented employees in a tight marketplace.





Raichle continued to explain the lack of national and local investment in STEM Education and states, For the past 30 years or more, STEM [education] has not been keeping up with [workforce] demand. So, when you get hit with a big amount of work like this [IIJA money], the problem becomes acute. Similarly, training for skilled trades has not been given the attention and respect that it deserves, and construction costs and schedules will likely be impacted.





According to Jayne Warne, P.E., President, Matrix is poised to work on a number of exciting projects made possible by the IIJA. This country is long overdue to improve the infrastructure, its safe water supply and the overall health of our nations transportation network. It is very exciting to see STEM fields taking front and center on the national stage.





To read the article, please click here.





About Andy Raichle, PE:



Andy Raichle is a civil and marine engineer with 30+ years of experience delivering infrastructure and maritime projects, including ports, warehousing, parks, resorts, marinas, parks, shore protection, and urban redevelopment projects. Well-versed in the technical, political, and regulatory specialties unique to the process of coastal development and redevelopment, he has managed projects throughout the U.S., its territories, and the Caribbean. Mr. Raichles marquee project experience includes Atlantis Paradise Island, Miamis Fisher Island, the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, and Lower Manhattans Big U Resiliency Project. For more than two decades, Mr. Raichle has focused on redevelopment and port development in the New York Harbor Complex, serving as the Engineer of Record for hundreds of waterfront projects.





About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is an indispensable measure of success.





Matrix is a growing woman-owned business with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) mnwe dot com





www.matrixneworld.com



Certified WBE, DBE Business





