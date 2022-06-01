PM meets champion women boxers from World Boxing Championship





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met the champion women boxers from World Boxing Championship, Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda today.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :





“Glad to have met boxers @nikhat_zareen, @BoxerMoun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. We had excellent conversations on their life journeys including passion towards sports and life beyond it. Best wishes for their future endeavours.”

Glad to have met boxers @nikhat_zareen, @BoxerMoun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. We had excellent conversations on their life journeys including passion towards sports and life beyond it. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/m288pKZ7LO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2022

