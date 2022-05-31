The ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Will Display Miss JoJo’s “Talk, Play, and Read With Me Mommy”

Amhearst, NY – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 30, 2022

So much is now being publicized about the importance of this subject, and this book is right on point and very informative!  James J.

Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Childs Language Development from Birth to Age Five by Miss Jojo is a collection of interactive activities and games based on the authors knowledge, engagement, and experiences with children. This book will give readers creative ways to help youngsters develop their language skills in their early years.





Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy provides both parents, caregivers, and their children with a variety of exciting activities and games that are both age-appropriate and geared toward helping children enhance their speech and language skills.





This book includes interactive activities and games for infants (e.g., Rattle Time, Lots of Sounds, and Peek-a-Boo), toddlers (e.g., Surprise Bag, Flashlight Fun, and Bear Talk), and preschoolers (e.g., Listen Up, Hunting for Colors, Silly Stories).





Parents and their kids can play these games whenever they have a few spare minutes over the course of their daily routines such as meal time, bath time, playtime, or story time. This book can also be helpful for readers while on the go, so make sure to carry it wherever you go.





Learn more about Miss JoJos Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Childs Language Development from Birth to Age Five by purchasing a copy available at Authorhouse. Check out Miss JoJos website at https://www.talkplayandread.com/.





This book will be displayed at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA. So consider visiting.





Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Childs Language Development from Birth to Age Five



Author | Jo Ann Gramlich (Miss JoJo)



Genre | Childrens Educational Activity Book/ Parent & Child Educational Interactive Activity Book



Publisher | Authorhouse



Published date | May 27, 2014



Book Retail Price | $16.99





Author





Jo Ann Gramlich (Miss JoJo) is a speech-language pathologist who provides evaluation and remediation services for children with communication disorders in early intervention and preschool programs through Pediatric Educational and Diagnostic Services-ECMC, Buffalo, New York.





She has provided speech-language therapy for children in the Buffalo Public School District of Western New York. She holds a Master of Science degree in Speech-language Pathology from the State University of New York College at Buffalo.





Jo Ann Gramlichs (Miss JoJo) books include Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy, Talk, Play, And Read With Me Daddy, and Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy Interactive eBook.