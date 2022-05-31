Len Allocco releases rhyming childrens book Lily & Josie Have a Plan

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 30, 2022

Fancy a fun story about children doing something for their aging grandparents? Then pick up a copy of the rhyming childrens book Lily & Josie Have a Plan (Xlibris; 2022) by Len Allocco.





Lily and Josie are two young sisters who live in Nebraska. The book says of Lily: Lily is the oldest / She likes to look at stars, and of Josie, Josie is the youngest / She thinks theres men on Mars. Even with their families and companions, they are best friends. Lily & Josie Have a Plan says of them: They like to draw with crayons / They like to ride in cars / They listen to their mother / They do not smoke cigars.





One day, their mother announces that they are going to visit grandma and grandpa. Their grandfather had been in the hospital for many months and is finally home. He isnt doing too well, so the girls want to cheer him up. The book says: So Lily said to Josie / I think I have a plan / Well make something for Papa / Cause hes a wise old man.





What surprise do Lily and Josie have for their Papa? Read all about it in Lily & Josie Have a Plan by Len Allocco. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.





Lily & Josie Have a Plan will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 1147 for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.





Lily & Josie Have a Plan



Author | Len Allocco



Published date | March 23, 2022



Publisher | Xlibris



Book retail price | $14.99





Author Bio





Len Allocco is a storyteller and part-time poet. He grew up when the Cold War was in full force and the world sat on needles and pins. His adventures include boyhood and classmate friends, cars without catalytic converters, marriage, and parenthood. Originally from a small town in New Jersey, Len attended college in the Midwest and decided to stay. He and his wife Barbara have two children and five grandchildren.