Allen Woo explains how to onboard the right talent to achieve business objectives

Managing talent properly is a necessary challenge to complete in order for a company to meet its objectives at the end of the day.

Friday, May 27, 2022







Human talent management is the set of integrated human resource processes that are designed to attract, develop, motivate and retain a companys employees. It is the mission of human resources in any company to dedicate time and effort to these tasks. As is well known, people are one of the most important assets of a company or organization. Allen Woo, a great expert on the subject of personnel management, explains in detail some strategies for talent management in different companies.





Until recently, companies did not prioritize aspects such as talent management, but the truth is that in recent years it has become a key issue for any organization that seeks to enhance and develop the skills of employees for different purposes: retention, loyalty, and increased productivity. It could be said that the internal talent management policy comes into play in the performance of each company.





The companies with the highest productivity tend to be those that offer good conditions and benefits for employees, says Woo. Many companies are aware of the risk that the most valuable people in their organization could be poached by competitors, which is why many have created a talent management plan to reduce turnover rates.





Be sure to set goals and objectives together. The first mistake that managers make and that completely de-motivates the human capital of a company is to treat the staff as just another means to reach the goal.





An employee who only receives orders, without having the possibility of giving them feedback, will never be satisfied with their work, which will cause indifference to the results obtained. If you offer them the necessary confidence to be part of the decision-making process, they will increase their level of responsibility in order to keep the privilege.





Improve working conditions. No one finds it motivating to work in an oppressive, cramped, or poorly ventilated environment. If you want your staff to respond correctly, you must first provide them with the right working conditions that allow them to do their job properly.





Conflicts among team members, lack of communication, and individualism significantly decrease the performance of an organization. The work environment directly influences the motivation of the personnel and to keep it high. It is necessary to create the exact atmosphere that favors the relations between all the members.





Woo suggests, “From the beginning, implement activities that integrate everyone, whether they are recreational or learning activities. The more optimism there is in the organizational climate, the more willingness to work and the greater the effort for everyone to succeed.



Once you have these things secure, the real work begins.





Recruiting is one of the main actions in the talent management process. In fact, it is the first, since it consists of the ability to attract and hire talent. For recruitment actions to be effective, we have to design a strategy that is based on employer branding, Woo explains.





Onboarding is a process. It enables new employees to become productive members of the organization. The process of developing and implementing strategic plans and talent management policies with the objective of achieving the goals that have been set out in the creation of the company.





Business leadership refers to the set of intentional activities aimed at achieving objectives in order to improve the quality of skills. As well as, the leadership attitudes of each of the components of the organization.





It is the process of establishing goals and designing business plans. These are responsible for linking the objectives with the particular achievements of each of the team members. In short, it is career planning. With this also comes recognition programs. It is a way to identify and motivate the individuals and teams involved. They contribute through their behaviors and actions to the success of the organization.





Finally, retention is the systematic effort to keep the best professionals in the company. The retention of talent in the organization is also oriented toward creating. And fostering a work environment and work climate favorable to the culture of high retention.





All these points clearly express the precise measures that a company should take into account when starting to work on talent management, Woo concludes. It is worth mentioning that, for this, it is extremely necessary that the companys management is committed to the employees”





About Allen Woo





Allen Woo is a self-taught expert in business and personnel management. Originally from Canada, he has spent much of his adult life honing his innate skills in motivation and personal growth. Woo dedicates his time to helping businesses and individuals make significant improvements in their daily interactions, constantly exploring new methods to motivate and enhance teams. When hes away from responsibilities, he likes to focus on inner growth and enjoys outdoor activities that exercise the body and the mind.