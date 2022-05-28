Motorola Solutions Chairman and CEO Greg Brown Named Prium Co-Chair

The Prium was founded in 2008 by Dennis Carey, Vice Chairman of Korn Ferry, in partnership with Sir George Buckley, then Chairman & CEO of 3M, and Ed Breen, then Chairman & CEO of Tyco, with the goal of creating an exclusive, private CEO Community that was built by CEOs, for CEOs.

Brown joins The Prium co-chairs, Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66; Ed Breen, chairman and CEO of DuPont de Nemours; George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls and Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. Brown has been a member of The Prium since 2009.

“With an extensive track record of success combined with unique experience having successfully navigated a series of spinoffs, divestitures, acquisitions and activist investors, Greg is an outstanding addition to our leadership” said Greg Garland, Chairman & CEO, Phillips 66 and Co-Chair, Prium. “Prium was created with the goal of sharing knowledge to help strengthen the business community and our society as a whole, and we’re delighted that Greg has agreed to take on this broader role to further advance our organization’s reach and impact for our members.”

“Prium allows me to connect with and learn from other CEOs in an exclusive and private environment,” said Brown. “I’m honored to take on the role as co-chair and look forward to continuing to curate a high impact program, with unmatched speakers, content and conversation that are timely and relevant to the issues leaders face now and in the future.”

Brown has served over 14 years as CEO of Motorola and Motorola Solutions. Since the inception of Motorola Solutions, under Brown’s tenure, total shareholder return is just over 600%. Today, this almost 100-year-old global company is a leader in public safety and enterprise security. Brown has served on the boards of Xerox, Cisco Systems, RR Donnelley and Micromuse where he was Chairman and CEO. He also served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Currently, Brown serves as the Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Event Chairman and is a member of the Rutgers University Board of Governors, where he previously served as Chairman. Please vistit our website at www.theprium.com for additional information.