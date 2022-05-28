Jay King’s “The Creative Exchange” Returns with KBLA Talk Radio’s Tavis Smiley

Tavis Smiley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – May 26, 2022 – PRLog — Sacramento – Long before taking over as the CEO and President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC), Jay King, had been hosting “The Creative Exchange” in Sacramento, CA. A gathering to assist creatives on their professional path, the annual event was sidelined when Covid hit. King has announced that the “The Creative Exchange: Music, Art, Entertainment & Production” is now back, bigger and better this year! Hosted by University of California, Davis (UC Davis) and the Sacramento Black Media Coalition, the fun filled, and educational day of activities will be highlighted with a guest appearance by KBLA Talk 1580 owner and host, Tavis Smiley, as the keynote speaker. The Creative Exchange takes place Saturday, June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Mc George School Law School and McClatchy Park at 3200 5th Avenue in Sacramento. More details about the free event are at https://creative- exchange2022.eventbrite.com.

This year’s Creative Exchange is designed to engage the entire family with the focus on not just talent, but Covid as well. Filmmakers, producers, and artists will share real stories of how COVID affected them and stress the importance of getting vaccinated. Tavis Smiley will address the effect of COVID19 in marginalized communities. UC Davis Health (https://health.ucdavis.edu/ coronavirus/ ) will administer Pfizer vaccines and boosters onsite from 10 am to 3 pm for individuals ages 5 and up.

The Creative Exchange’s Education Forum will offer guidance about music and film production, songwriting, social influencer lifestyles and financial literacy, including cryptocurrency, NFT’s, and more. In addition, fun filled activities will include a Battle of the Barbershops HOOP Tournament, the You Got Served dance performance, food trucks and a Kids Activity Zone with face painting, arts and crafts and games.

“Musicians, songwriters, artists, entertainers and athletes are surviving and thriving through the pandemic,” cites Jay King, CEO and President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. “With the support of UC Davis and the Sacramento Black Media Coalition, I can now expand my support of their efforts as creatives provide the foundation for many small business enterprises.”

“We’ve always had notables join us in the past and this year is no different,” adds King. “Our distinguished guest, Tavis Smiley, will lend his incredible insight and wisdom to attendees as we all continue to navigate the aftermath of Covid.”

Keynote Tavis Smiley is one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People In The World.” Smiley has interviewed a veritable who’s who list of influencers, has penned multiple New York Times Bestselling books, and has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former talk show host on BET and PBS, purchased KBLA Talk 1580 in November of 2020, launching the first ever Black-owned talk radio station in Los Angeles.

The Creative Exchange is a special event presented in partnership by UC Davis Move It Up Coalition, Center for Reducing Health Disparities, Sacramento County of Public Health, California Department of Public Health, VaxBlackSac and the Sacramento Black Media Coalition.

For additional information regarding vendors, schedule of events, etc., contact the California Black Chamber of Commerce at 916.467.8878 or e-mail administrator@ calbcc.org. More details about the free event are at https://creative- exchange2022.eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/the-creative- exchange-music- …).