Automobili Lamborghini at the Motor Valley Fest

The House of SantAgata participates in the event with talks on the challenges of the future and with models on display in Bologna and Modena

SantAgata Bolognese – Friday, May 27, 2022







Automobili Lamborghini is once again participating in Motor Valley Fest 2022, the open-air festival of Emilia-Romagnas Motor Valley to be held from May 26th to 29th between Modena and Bologna. The brands of excellence of the motor lands will be celebrated with conferences, shows, exhibitions, and activities designed for all two- and four-wheel enthusiasts.





Stephan Winkelmann at the Motor Valley Top Table





Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, was one of the key panelists this morning at the Motor Valley Table, a round table discussion that brought together the top officers of the major Motor Valley brands and closed the inaugural conference in the presence of important institutional figures. Moderated by TV anchor Barbara Pedrotti, the discussion focused on the theme Challenges and opportunities for continuing to be leaders in the high-performance driving experience and the communication of tomorrow.





Lamborghini at the talks on Finance and Talent





Also on Thursday May 26, at 2.30 p.m., in the Sala Calandra of Unicredit bank (Via Selmi 19, Modena), Paolo Poma, Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director of Automobili Lamborghini, will participate in a round table discussion entitled The competitive forces of the world of finance for old and new tech companies, services, and the role of open innovation, moderated by Skytg24 journalist Mariangela Pira.





At 4.00 p.m. in the same location, a second talk will follow entitled The challenge of challenges: new technical and digital skills in a different social context, in which Umberto Tossini, Chief Human Capital Officer of Automobili Lamborghini will take part, giving his contribution and vision on the new skills emerging under the impetus of digitalization and electrification.





Stand and Talk at Innovation and Talents





On May 26 and 27, Lamborghini will be present with its stand at Innovation and Talents, the section of Motor Valley Fest conceived as an ideal meeting place for companies, universities, and young innovators, featuring initiatives to raise awareness of the professional and training opportunities in Emilia-Romagnas Motor Valley. On May 27 at 2.30 p.m., a talent talk is scheduled on the theme of skills and training, held by representatives of the companys Human Capital & Organization Department.





Lamborghini displays in Bologna and Modena





Throughout the event, Lamborghini models will be showcased in the main venues of the Motor Valley Fest. From May 25th to 28th, a Huracán STO and an Urus will be on public display at the Autopromotec show in Bologna, the International Biennial Exhibition of Automotive Equipment and the Aftermarket, a world reference for the entire automotive sector. Lamborghinis futuristic Terzo Millennio hypercar will also be on display in the Electric City area.





In Modena, on the other hand, an Aventador Ultimae will be on display in the prestigious setting of the Accademia Militare for the entire duration of the event.