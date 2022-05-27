olive.com™ Expands Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Services to Florida

olive.com™, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, has expanded its mechanical breakdown coverage services to the state of Florida. Now available in all 50 states, olive.com’s protection plans cover mechanical failure for vehicles after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. olive.com’s digital platform lets consumers buy direct and 100% online, giving them access to an assortment of coverage and deductible options that are convenient, affordable, and operable in minutes with no inspection or waiting period.

As part of this expansion, olive.com will offer its “Powered by olive” platform to local and national insurance agents, agencies, dealer groups and retailers in Florida, allowing for a co-branded olive.com product offering.

“Our mission has always been to provide transparent and affordable coverage options to drivers all across the US, and we’re thrilled to have accomplished this initiative through our expansion into Florida,” said Rebecca Howard, Founder and CEO of olive.com. “Americans are holding onto their cars longer and repair costs are on the rise, meaning there has never been a greater need for this product.”

With olive.com, it’s easy to get a quote and purchase coverage 100% online. Car owners can enjoy personalized rates with three deductible options and three coverage plans, giving consumers nine different monthly payment choices. olive.com’s plans are convenient, as customers pay a fixed price for the life of the coverage term and can cancel at any time. In addition, plans have no annual mileage restrictions and are fully transferable when and if the car is sold.

olive.com provides an essential product as owners are keeping their vehicles for longer periods of time due to supply chain issues and the surging prices of new cars, yet annual repair costs continue to climb as vehicles age. Plus, with gas prices skyrocketing, it has become an expensive time to own a car. olive.com’s mechanical breakdown coverage is vital to car owners looking to keep auto repair expenses to a minimum, especially during times of economic strain.

The expansion into Florida will allow olive.com to continue to deliver its product offerings to a growing $260 billion addressable market – including 280 million total cars on the road today, 87 million of which are between 6-12 years old.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com now offers its services in all 50 states.

For more information, visit https://olive.com.

About Olive™

olive.com, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. With olive.com, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.com offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their products are approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands.