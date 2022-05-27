Meals on Wheels South Florida Selected to Benefit in the Fresco y Mas Community Bag Program



The Fresco y Mas Community Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. Every $2.99 reusable Community Bag sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local to the Fresco y Mas in which it was purchased.





As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Fresco y Mas location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag. Meals on Wheels South Florida was selected as the June beneficiary by local store leadership at the Fresco y Más located at 1531 Northwest 40th Avenue, Lauderhill. Meals on Wheels South Florida will receive a $1 donation for every $2.99 reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in June.





Its more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment, said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.





For more information about the Community Bag Program, please visit seg.bags4mycause.com.





About Meals on Wheels South Florida



Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With the dedication of five-hundred volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.





Meals on Wheels South Florida Funding Statement



Meals on Wheels South Florida is funded under the Older Americans Act and Fair Share Dollars from local municipalities through the State of Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs and The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. The generous support from The Jim Moran Foundation, Jewish Federation of Broward, United Way of Broward, the Children’s Services Council, the cities of Tamarac and Pompano and Private Donations allows us to provide meals and services to those in most immediate need who would otherwise be placed on the ever-growing waiting list for home-delivered meals.





A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the division of consumer services by calling toll free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the state. Human Services Network, Inc. D/B/A/ Meals on Wheels South Florida, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Registration Number: 01331.

###