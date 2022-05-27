ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Will Display VIE Loriot De Rouvray’s “9.1.1. Complete Guide to Natural Healing”

9.1.1. Complete Guide to Natural Healing by VIE Loriot de Rouvray starts when her co-worker, who had been on psychiatric drugs since he was six years old, came out of a coma after taking too many drugs; with his tendons cut, and left on a wheelchair. Because her family has had a lot of cancer deaths, Alzheimers, and Parkinsons.





In her book, there is a lot of information about allopathic and holistic medicine, but some of it is kept from the public, like sound and light healing, the DNA quantum field, vitamin deficiencies, the importance of enzymes, the link between emotions and cancer, and the need for enzymes to break down food.





Sacred Geometry, the chakras, the pineal gland, the aura, phosphenism/ORB, and the body of light are some of the subjects covered in this lecture. It also talks about minerals, oxygen, and blood flow, as well as a miracle method to learn and its benefits.





The axiatonal lines can be used to completely regenerate an organ, as well as EFT, HTP and aromatherapy. A story about a Quantum Energy Healing/Multidimensional Therapy Session with VIE is also in her post.





Interested to know more? Order a copy of VIE Loriot de Rouvrays 9.1.1 Complete Guide to Natural Healing, available at Amazon.





The book will also be displayed at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.







9.1.1 Complete Guide to Natural Healing



Author | VIE Loriot de Rouvray



Genre | Alternative/Holistic



Publisher | Self-Published



Published date | February 3, 2022





About the Author





VIE Loriot de Rouvray was born of the French aristocracy on an island located in the south pacific called New Caledonia. In January 1987, VIE de Rouvray experienced a dramatic shift in consciousness, which resulted in a complete lifestyle change. She thereafter was initiated by Archangel Michael daily for eighteen months.





VIE has been chosen to be the door to the Divine and is here on a humanitarian mission with her co-worker and ghostwriter CHADD, gifted with Sound frequency therapy. They are called the God Duo, two Angels at work and work quantum sessions of healing together.





VIE de Rouvray has been recognized by Elite Women Worldwide for dedication, achievement, and leadership in her professional endeavors.





VIE is an Honored Member of the National Association of Professional Women, an Honored Member of the Continental Whos Who, an Honored Member of the Worldwide Whos Who, and a recognized Honored Life Strathmores member, has won the Hall of Fame best alternative holistic medicine of Orlando, Florida for nine consecutive years.





VIE is the first Aquarius to come with a very different gift that will take humanity over 2,000 years to process. VIE is the author of a series of books for growth and self empowerment, and is also gifted with an innate ability to speak the language of the Light working and transferring positive energy.





VIE radiates the power of God, and holds the gift of radiating healing energy and the power of auditory processing into healing energy through a low frequency of 26 Hz. and 91 decibels.





VIE is the owner and founder of the Institute of Light and Sound.