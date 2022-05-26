Kevin Dooley Named a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes



Recognition as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor is a huge honor, said Dooley. My team and I strive for excellence when it comes to wealth management and helping clients achieve greater financial security, and were thrilled to see our efforts validated through this award.





The prestigious list  comprised of high-performing financial services professionals  is based on a variety of factors including revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience, among others.





Honorees are nominated by their firms, and each advisor is thoroughly vetted, interviewed, and assigned a ranking by SHOOK Research. Forbes receives more than 30,000 applicants for this annual ranking, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state. Over 100 of the honorees are Northwestern Mutual advisors from around the country  the company’s best-ever showing on the annual ranking.





A leading advisor in Missouri, Dooley began his career with Northwestern Mutual in 1998. His practice focuses on financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, long term care planning and investment strategies.





Dooley has received a number of awards and recognition including Million Dollar Round Table, Top 100 Investment Honors, NAIFA Quality Award, National Sales Achievement Award, National Quality Award and Forum Producer which recognizes the NM Advisors who have reached the highest level of productivity and excellence. He is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, Christian Businessmen Association, Chesterfield Presbyterian Church and Association of Certified Financial Planners.





A graduate of Truman State University, BBA in Business Administration, Dooley and his family currently reside in the Chesterfield, MO area.





For more information visit https://www.northwesternmutual.com/financial/advisor/kevin-dooley

