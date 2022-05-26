Signs Your Home Is in Need of Brick Repair

Many homeowners choose brick for their home’s exterior because it’s beautiful, classic, and durable. However, it’s important to learn how to pay attention to the warning signs that your brick needs some TLC. Here are a few issues that can be indicative of a larger problem.

Bulging bricks: When your bricks appear bowed, either inward or outward, it’s a sign that moisture has made its way behind them. This softens the backing of the structure and causes the bricks to either pull in or push out. In that case, you’ll need to hire a masonry expert to remove, treat, and replace the affected areas.

Compacted bricks: Take a look around your home to see if you notice bricks that appear to be misshapen or sitting very close together. These compacted bricks are a sign of a more serious issue because the pressure from one can compromise the others around it. It’s best to fix the issue as soon as you notice it to prevent further damage.

Spalling: Chipping or spalling bricks may seem like a cosmetic issue. However, most of the time, the root cause is corrosion of the shelf angle, which is a metal piece installed behind the bricks. The shelf angle helps to evenly distribute the weight, so no one part of the wall has to bear it all. When it starts to deteriorate, the bricks can shift, leading to potentially serious damage.

Vertical cracks: Most of the time, vertical cracks in your brickwork are a result of natural settling. While not inherently bad, these cracks make it easy for moisture to seep into your bricks, which can later lead to more serious issues. It’s best to repair them when you can to prevent structural damage down the road.

Deteriorating mortar: When the mortar between your bricks starts to break down, it causes the bricks to rub against each other. Eventually, this can lead to warping and potential structural damage. It’s best to hire a mason to remove as much of the old mortar as possible so your home remains structurally sound.

We recommend visually inspecting your brickwork once or twice a year to make sure it’s in good shape. If you notice any of the signs listed above, call in the help of a professional.

About Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors

Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors is a family-owned Milwaukee roofing company that provides exterior remodeling services to homeowners throughout Wisconsin. The company specializes in roof repairs and replacements, masonry, siding installations, and window and door replacements. Learn more by visiting SemperFiRoofing.com.