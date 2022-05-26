

It will be serving the Langley area with multidisciplinary and holistic services including Chiropractic, Registered Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Physiotherapy, Kinesiology/Active Rehab/Personal Training, Clinical Counselling, Naturopathic Medicine, Osteopathy and Clinical Pilates.





Evergreen Rehab & Wellness  Langley Willoughby will now start accepting online booking with their services via their 24/7 online booking site which you can access here.





This is the newest addition to the multidisciplinary clinics of Evergreen Rehab and Wellness. It has already established multidisciplinary clinics in Coquitlam and Surrey.





The new location is set to open at B100  20161 86 Ave, Langley Twp, BC. It is 4500 sq. ft. of space with a state-of-art interior, located right off the 200St highway and a 3 minutes walking distance from Carvolth Bus Exchange.





Evergreen Rehab & Wellness  Langley Willoughby, the same as its two established clinics will be also accepting patients with ICBC claims, and extended health benefits.





The Clinic has previously received interest from a number of patients who join the waiting lists. Moreover, there are already patients who share their excitement about the opening.





Majority of our staff members became regular patients at their Burquitlam and Surrey Evergreen Clinics. I hope they can offer the same service at the Langley Clinic in the coming weeks or so!, said Mass C&G, Canada.





Waiting for this practice to be ready and open their doors. Best Chiropractic and Physiotherapy clinic! a message from the patient.





Providing Best-in-Class Service



Evergreen Rehab and Wellness is known for providing best-in-class services for their patients and is passionate to provide holistic treatments for better health and well-being.





Evergreen is amazing! I went in for an adjustment and came out feeling great! I even had a care plan and schedule set up for me. These guys really care about their clients!, said Jaycine Johns in a Google Review





I took a Chiropractic and a Physiotherapy session at the Evergreen Rehab and Wellness  Coquitlam and was absolutely amazed and satisfied by the thoroughness of understanding my problem and symptoms., said Ashima Mittal in a Google Review.





Highly Skilled and Experienced Practitioners Working Together



Furthermore, Evergreen Rehab and Wellness is known for highly skilled and experienced practitioners who work hand-in-hand to fulfil patients health and wellness goals.





My physiotherapist Jakub is excellent. My acupuncturist Suji is excellent and my chiropractor Eric is excellent. Overall great experience with all, a review from Marco Liucariano.





Ive been seeing Sean and Rachel and Eric for my motor vehicle accident treatments for couple of months now and it has been the most tremendous rehab experience Ive ever had. They are both very knowledgeable and caring and Evergreen clinic demonstrated exceptional teamwork to help my recovery journey as easy and smooth as possible. Receptionists call me proactively when they find an opportunity to better assist me with appointment scheduling, and etc., a review from Kaylee Kwak.





The whole Evergreen clinic team do not hesitate to make any recommendations that can benefit my recovery. Ive had other previous experiences where the most of treatments were done by electronic devices only and left unattended for most of the session with quick check in, but treatments Evergreen clinic offer are very interactive and responsive to my needs. Physiotherapists also follow up with varies of method to support my engagement with the assigned programs at home. As these injuries take time to fully recover, whats most important for me is the level of service, efficient and detailed treatments. Highly recommend this place if you want to experience hands on treatments that will not only ease your pain immediately but find a root cause for long term care!, added by Kaylee Kwak.

