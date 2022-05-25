RightStar Earns BMC North American Partner of the Year and DSOM Partner of the Year Awards

RightStar was delighted to receive both the North American Partner of the Year and Digital Service and Operations Management (DSOM) Partner of the Year Awards from BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. The awards were presented at this year’s BMC’s FY23 Americas annual sales kick-off (SKO) meeting in Las Vegas on April 13, 2022. RightStar, powered by XTIVIA, is an IT Service Management (ITSM)/Lean-Agile consultancy and solution provider in Reston, Virginia, and has been working with BMC for 15+ years.

“I want to thank the RightStar team for their hard work and customer satisfaction with our many BMC customers over the past 12 months,” said Dick Stark. “Thanks also to our sales team for your collaboration and selling efforts with BMC. I am proud to say we exceeded our BMC FY22 commercial number by nearly 300%! We look forward to delivering in FY23 with BMC’s exceptional product strides. And as BMC says for fiscal year 23, We’re Ready! Let’s Go!”

BMC is winning through innovation. The Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) is the framework for the successful enterprise of the future, and BMC continues to deliver innovations to support it. Solutions for AI Operations (AIOps) and AI Service Management (AISM) are a key component of delivering the actionable insights, business agility, and customer-centricity needed in every tech-driven company.

“BMC’s vision is to be the strategic technology provider for innovative transformation. We strive to provide a modern go-to-market (GTM) and customer experience model that exceeds all expectations – all aimed at helping our customers and partners transform into an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. Our solution provider partners play a critical role in this journey, and it’s an honor to recognize their excellence,” said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at BMC. “During our sales kickoff meetings in April, we acknowledged all of our partner award winners, and we thank them for their continued commitment to our shared success.”

The Partner of the Year awards recognize BMC’s channel partners who guide digital transformation and help customers on their ADE path. These partners have demonstrated excellence across BMC’s partner community with year-over-year (YOY) growth, technical certifications, and deal registrations (DR).

About RightStar powered by XTIVIA

Founded in 2003, RightStar provides best-in-class Service Desk implementation through consulting focused on configuration, integration, and training. RightStar also provides DevOps and Application Lifecycle Management consulting and advisory services. https://www.rightstar.com

About XTIVIA

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As a trusted industry thought leader, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and software licensing services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. xtivia.com

About the BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Provider program

The BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Provider program is specifically designed to attract, educate, and enable valued channel partners so they can help customers navigate and thrive in the digital economy. The program provides a range of benefits designed to accelerate the growth of value-added resellers, integrators, and distributors selling and supporting BMC products and services.

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.