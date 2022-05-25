BANKW Staffing Recognized in Boston Business Journal’s Book of Lists for Largest Temporary Placement Firm in Massachusetts

BANKW Staffing has been recognized alongside some of Massachusetts’ most prestigious organizations in Boston Business Journal’s Book of Lists 2022. Distinguished as 7th overall Largest Massachusetts Temporary Placement firm, BANKW Staffing’s success in temporary placements is proven by an outstanding 253% increase in Massachusetts-based temporary hires from 434 in 2020 to 1,533 temporary placements in 2021.

“The level of growth we have been fortunate enough to foster with our temporary placements during unprecedented times speaks to the perseverance and adaptability of our people,” Paul Becker, CEO and Co-Founder of BANKW Staffing says. “Recognition like this is thanks entirely to our teams of amazing recruiters.”

BANKW Staffing remains dedicated to providing customized staffing solutions for employers and pairing talented professionals with opportunities that meet their individual career goals and qualifications. BANKW Staffing looks forward to continued growth and providing the exceptional service that makes them the dependable family of full-service staffing and recruiting firms our local communities rely upon for many years to come.

About BANKW Staffing

Through its portfolio companies, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Alexander Technology Group, The Nagler Group, Sales Search Partners, and KNF&T Staffing Resources, BANKW Staffing, LLC is the leading regional provider of temporary and direct-hire staffing services in the areas of finance, accounting, information technology, office and administration, legal, human resources, and sales.

BANKW Staffing companies have received over 100 awards for rapid growth, business excellence, and workplace quality. Recognition includes Inc. 500, Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and Business NH Magazine’s “Business of the Year.”

Learn More – http://www.bankwstaffing.com