Lasting Impressions hits #1 on Amazon Best Sellers List

Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 24, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – Lasting Impressions, the debut book by Maya Mattar, hits #1 on Amazon.com in the service industry category.

Through Lasting Impressions, Maya sets out to show you why reaching a state of excellence should always remain the foundation and the reason behind what every service provider does day in and day out, including the tools and mindset needed to get there.

If you are in the service industry or at the service of others in any capacity – whether you are an individual or an organization – and you aspire to deliver and sustain service excellence, then Lasting Impressions is for you. In this book, Maya shows you how you can reach a state of excellence and embed service excellence in your DNA.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About the Author:

Maya Mattar is a people development professional based in Dubai, UAE. She is highly passionate about helping individuals and organizations in the service industry serve themselves first so they can serve others better. Being at the service of others is a privilege, and she considers herself fortunate to have had the opportunity to touch the professional and personal lives of more than 10,000 people over the last 19 years of her international presence in the Middle East, the Gulf, and Southeast Asia.

Her life purpose and mission are to help individuals and teams in the service industry "change their doing by changing their viewing" through a broad variety of developmental interventions.





About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specializes in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industries to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.









