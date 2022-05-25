Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Aberdeen

Fatal traffic accident in Aberdeen **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Aberdeen last night (May 25) in which a 60-year-old man died.





At about 7.35pm, a motorcycle driven by the 60-year-old man was travelling along Ap Lei Chau Bridge Road towards Ap Lei Chau. Upon reaching Lei Chi Road, it reportedly crashed into a kerb on the roadside, lost control and side-turned.





Sustaining serious multiple injuries, the man was sent to Queen Mary Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 8.30pm.





Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Hong Kong Island is underway.





Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3660 6814.