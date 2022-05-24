BOC Sciences Officially Releases the Final Invitation to Renowned Pharma Conferences in May

BOC Sciences has been preparing for the two exhibitions for a long period, with the hope that all the visiting guests can have every question solved and every need satisfied. Earlier this year, BOC Sciences released its products, services, and expertise to be showcased in May, which aroused great interest of academia and the pharma industry. Among all the exhibits, its mRNA synthesis service becomes the center of attention since the urgent COVID-19 vaccine R & D requires much assistance from it.

BOC Sciences is featured with a complete set of custom mRNAs at laboratory and GMP grade. Plus, it shows significant flexibility with the production scale spanning from milligrams to grams. Presently, BOC Sciences’ custom mRNA synthesis services have attracted worldwide partners who specialize in gene function study, cancer immunotherapy development, and preventive vaccine research. “We indeed have made some accomplishments in the field of mRNA synthesis and connected with a large number of valuable clients. However, our ambition is far more than that. Therefore, without any hesitation, we made the decision to attend influential industry exhibitions and present our strengths on a broader scale,” a senior researcher explained why BOC Sciences decide to participate.

What makes BOC Sciences a reputed supplier in the pharma supply chain? This is a frequently asked question by researchers who take an interest in BOC Sciences’ mRNA synthesis services. According to the information released by its officials and a flood of comments left by its regular customers, BOC Sciences’ abilities can be summarized as follows:

– Advanced facilities: various scales of automatic synthesizers and purification equipment.

– Cutting-edge technologies: a complete set of mRNA synthesis and purification techniques.

– Strict quality control: high-standard QA & QC; identification by mass spectrometry; purification by HPLC.

– Experienced personnel: professionals with more than 15 years of experience in oligo synthesis and modifications.

There are still plenty of strengths not listed yet, waiting for interested customers to get connected and learn more. The business development manager who is also one of the representatives from BOC Sciences commented, “Researchers are often bombarded by lots of boasting online and find the task to identify a reliable mRNA manufacturer burdensome. Given the circumstances, we try to create opportunities for face-to-face communication so that customers can have a more real perception of our expertise in mRNA modifications.”

Indeed, such conferences like CPhI North America and TIDES USA 2022 can bridge the gap between (bio)chemical suppliers and researchers. With more excellent participants like BOC Sciences engaged in the global supply chain, the pharma industry will witness the prosperity of novel drug and vaccine development.

About

BOC Sciences is an expert in RNA-related technologies. It provides an extensive collection of RNA products and services, especially the featured custom RNA synthesis. With years of experience and a dedicated research team, BOC Sciences has boosted numerous programs of RNA drug and vaccine discovery.