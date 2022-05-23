Celebrate Older Americans Month with The Gateway Family YMCA

In honor of Older Americans Month this May, The Gateway Family YMCA and Shaping Eastern Union County will be hosting a series of free community educational Virtual Presentations, YMCA Chronic Disease Self-Management programs, wellness opportunities and social events. Individual event listings and registration information is available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

Free community registration for all individual events and virtual sessions is available at www.tgfymca.org/events. In addition to these community events, The YMCA suggests individuals check with their health insurance regarding programs and options that may be available to cover the costs of a Y membership or provide incentives for participation.

“The YMCA is a place where everyone can participate, get healthy and make new friends, even virtually,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We have served communities in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County since 1900, and understand the unique needs of those who may need a little extra support in their wellness journey. The YMCA is here for all.”

The Virtual WISE Adult Services program provides specialized support for individual, families and caregivers living with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment. For more information, contact Susan Butler, Director at wiseinfo@tgfymca.org or 908-349-9622.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.

Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. The Shaping Eastern Union County Initiative is sponsored by the County of Union.

For more information about programs and services provided by The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-349-9622.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has brought unique challenges to our senior population, exacerbating chronic disease, social isolation, mental health and obesity rates based on multiple recent studies,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “At The Gateway Family YMCA, we found a bright spot in the consistency, community and support we have been able to build within our virtual programs and events, especially within this group of community participants.”

Virtual programs will be facilitated by Susan Butler, Director of WISE Community Services at The Gateway Family YMCA, and offered to the community utilizing Zoom.