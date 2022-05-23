Rocky Mountain Forest Products Supports Local Contractors Rebuilding After Devastating Marshall Fire

In December of 2021, the town of Boulder, Colorado, was devastated by the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more structures than any previous fire in Colorado. Recovering from this devastation will require time, skilled labor, and supplies. In a show of support, Rocky Mountain Forest Products (RMFP) has joined with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, thereby expanding their community connections. As the work begins, RMFP plans to provide much-needed materials to assist in the efforts.

Rocky Mountain Forest Products provides Colorado residents with top-quality building materials for fencing, decking, and siding. While cedar wood is a popular choice and a best-selling option, they also carry a wide variety of composite wood products, as well as exotic and reclaimed woods. Being a large lumber supplier, they can offer more options than many other lumberyards. Sourcing their lumber directly from the mill, they remove the middleman and pass the savings along to their customers.

First reported to 911 on December 30, 2021, the Marshall Fire began as a grass fire in the area of Boulder, Colorado. Fueled by unusually tall, dry grass and winds up to 115 miles per hour, the fire spread quickly, devouring everything in its path. Three short days later, authorities reported over 1,000 structures destroyed and hundreds more damaged.

Over the past 47 years in business, Rocky Mountain Forest Products has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Hit hard by the economic downturn in the 1980s; they learned to adapt by expanding their inventory, streamlining operations, and emphasizing marketing. Despite these challenges, they rose to become the largest lumber supplier in Colorado, which gives them the ability to help the community when the needs arise.

“We love the community that we serve in Colorado, and we feel for all those impacted by this tragedy,” said Chief Growth Officer Taylor Poole. “It is rewarding for us, as a company, to be in a position where we can give back to our community. Our lower cost, high-quality lumber products help rebuild homes and businesses and give hope to people who lost a lot and are still struggling.”

A firm believer in building a community, Rocky Mountain Forest Products assists contractors and DIYers in learning how to complete building projects on their own through their podcast, “The Mill.” The podcast seeks to help individuals and tradespeople alike expand their skills and knowledge to improve their homes and the community.

To learn more about the building supplies Rocky Mountain Forest Products provides to their customers or shop their inventory, visit www.rmfp.com or call (303) 647-9185.

About Rocky Mountain Forest Products

Rocky Mountain Forest Products is the largest supplier of lumber in the state of Colorado. They import lumber directly from the mills and sell it wholesale to retail customers. For more than 40 years, RMFP has been helping builders and homeowners complete their projects under budget.