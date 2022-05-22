Author Wayne Scott Harral Explores the Possibility of Murder on the Moon in His Novel “Moon Luck”



Publisher | ReadersMagnet



Book retail price | paperback, $19.50





Author Bio





Wayne Scott Harral has been around since 1957. In that time, he has done many things and been to many places. he has a BS and MS in Civil Engineering and an MBA. Wayne has made a career of providing construction management services mostly to the rail industry throughout the U.S. Abroad, he has worked in Qatar, in the Middle East, which was truly an eye-opener to the world. Wayne has traveled extensively, having visited some 60+ countries; and he is in the Italian Alps every year.