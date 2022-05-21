Skin Grip Celebrates 5 Years of Creating Diabetic Sensor Adhesives

Skin Grip is celebrating five years of helping diabetics live fearlessly. The company creates tape and patches that keep diabetic devices (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps) firmly anchored to the skin, regardless of whether the user is running, lifting weights, or swimming.

Isaac Parkinson launched the company after seeing his brother struggle to maintain an active lifestyle while dealing with his diabetic devices. If he sweat, got in the water, or simply hit his device against something, he risked it falling off and getting lost and then having to pay the high cost of replacement.

While adhesives were available, they would give out quickly and some would irritate the skin. Skin Grip filled the void with tape for diabetic sensors that is waterproof and ultra-strong, lasting for 7 to 10 days. The adhesives are also gentle on the skin (hypo-allergenic) and help diabetics reflect their unique style with different colors and designs (camo, rainbow, etc.)

“Our goal has always been to help people with a diabetes diagnosis live as boldly and fearlessly as possible,” said Isaac. “We’re continually inspired by members of the community who refuse to let this diagnosis stop them from living their life to the fullest.”

Aside from supporting the diabetic community through its sensor adhesives for the past five years, Skin Grip has also been a major contributor to charitable causes. They recently awarded 20 $1,000 college scholarships to students with diabetes and donated nearly $6,000 to help reverse a looming insulin shortage in the Ukraine. On one day of every month, Skin Grip donates all of its online profits to a diabetic-support organization of its clients’ choosing.

“It’s been wonderful not only to see our business succeed over these past five years but also to be able to share our success through these donations,” said Isaac. “We’re propelled by a lot of purpose as a team because we know that our work is improving life for our diabetic friends in the U.S. and abroad.”

Skin Grip adhesives come in different shapes and sizes for different devices, whether it be the flexible, breathable Dexcom G6 overpatches or Freestyle Libre sensor tape. Skin Grip products allow users to secure their device for as little as 13 cents per day. As of their fifth anniversary, Skin Grip has helped save users more than $1.5 million in lost sensors.

To learn more about Skin Grip’s five year legacy of creating reliable sensor adhesives, or about their charitable initiatives, visit www.SkinGrip.com.

About Skin Grip

Skin Grip makes strong adhesive tapes to keep monitors secured to the skin so that diabetics can participate in their favorite activities with peace of mind. They offer patches for all types of glucose monitors and insulin pumps.