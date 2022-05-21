SAN Group Announces Recipients of 2022 SAN Awards

Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, announces its 2022 SAN Awards recipients, presented at its annual business meeting on April 29. The awards honor nine SAN member insurance agencies with outstanding performance and notable industry achievements.

“SAN is made up of some of the most innovative and successful independent agencies in the Northeast, helping to protect individuals and businesses from both known and emerging risks,” said Larry Rose, SAN president and COO. “We take great pride in recognizing the achievements of our members and peers. Congratulations to all the 2022 SAN Award winners.”

SAN’s most prestigious honor, the President’s Club Award, recognizes one top-performing SAN member agency demonstrating growth, continued education, excellent customer service, inspired leadership and overall achievements in the insurance industry. SAN presented the 2022 President’s Club Award to Blue Line Insurance Agency, Inc. of Lake Placid, NY. Agency owner Kelly Gonyo accepted the award.

Additional awards include the Peak Performer Award, recognizing member agencies that achieve profitability based on 2021 combined written premium with strategic partner companies within a predetermined loss ratio. The Mountain Climber Award honors start-up agencies that write a predetermined threshold in annual P&C premiums within 36 months of operations and membership with SAN while maintaining a favorable loss ratio. Those recipients include:

Peak Performer Award Winners:

Integrated Insurance Solutions – Framingham, MA

Pacheco Insurance Agency, Inc. – Fall River, MA

Summit Financial Group, Inc. – Milford, CT

Mountain Climber Award – 1-Year Achievement Award Winners:

Amber Achhamey Insurance Agency, LLC – Buffalo, NY

Thakkar Insurance Agency – Burlington, MA

XP Insurance Partnership LLC – Quincy, MA

Mountain Climber Award – 3-Year Achievement Award Winners:

Evergreen Insurance Agency Inc. – Middletown, NY

Tommelleo & Assoc. – New Castle, PA

About SAN Group

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $1 billion in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.